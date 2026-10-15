AEW President Tony Khan spoke with members of the media on Thursday ahead of this Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream 2026 pay-per-view, addressing several topics related to the company and its future.

Among the subjects discussed were AEW’s new corporate partners at Skydance, Adam Copeland’s retirement plans, Christian Cage’s injury, the status of several AEW talents and potential changes to the company’s television distribution.

Adam Copeland’s Retirement & Christian Cage’s Injury

Khan confirmed that he was aware of Adam Copeland’s plans to retire from professional wrestling in 2027 before the announcement was made on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

The AEW President also spoke highly of Christian Cage, describing the veteran as one of his closest friends and someone he considers a big brother.

Khan revealed that Cage suffered three broken ribs and a punctured lung just five minutes into his match at AEW All Out. Despite the severity of the injuries, Cage reportedly downplayed the situation and waved off medical personnel in an effort to continue competing.

When asked about the possibility of Copeland wrestling at the Tokyo Dome before his retirement, Khan declined to reveal whether anything was being discussed with NJPW, saying he wanted to “leave a little mystery” surrounding the situation.

AEW’s Future Under Skydance

Khan expressed considerable optimism about AEW’s future following Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

He described David Ellison’s purchase of WBD as the “best case scenario” for AEW and praised the continued involvement of executives who have supported the promotion.

Khan specifically mentioned Channing Dungey, expressing his happiness that she will remain in a leadership position. He also noted that several other executives who have been supportive of AEW are staying with the company.

While Khan declined to specify which corporate division AEW would fall under moving forward, he indicated that discussions with the new ownership group have been encouraging.

The AEW President also pointed to TNT and TBS remaining connected to HBO Max as a positive development for the promotion’s distribution.

Asked whether fans should expect changes under the new ownership structure, Khan acknowledged that adjustments could be coming but stressed that any changes would be aimed at expanding AEW’s reach.

“If there are changes, it would only be positive changes to grow the distribution,” Khan said.

During the discussion, Khan notably avoided mentioning Netflix by name, instead referring to the company as “the other buyer.”

Mick Foley, The Hurt Syndicate & Taya Valkyrie

Khan was also asked about the future of Mick Foley and The Hurt Syndicate following their involvement in AEW programming earlier this year.

Although he did not provide any specific updates regarding either, Khan noted that they had been involved in some of the promotion’s biggest events of 2026.

He expressed his respect for The Hurt Syndicate and suggested that the group could appear again at any time, referencing their storyline status as being available for hire.

Regarding Taya Valkyrie, who recently expressed interest in returning to AEW television following her involvement with the reality series “The Traitors,” Khan spoke positively about her.

He explained that he supports AEW wrestlers pursuing outside opportunities and described Valkyrie as someone “we all respect and like a lot.”

However, Khan stopped short of announcing any specific plans for her return to television.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Saturday, October 17, in Orlando, FL. for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.