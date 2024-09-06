Tony Khan continues to tease the “most important time in AEW history” coming soon.

Ahead of the AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view this weekend, the AEW President surfaced on social media today to hype tonight’s special live Friday night episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage, as well as the “Countdown to AEW All Out” special.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan wrote via X. “This huge weekend AEW All Out starts TONIGHT with 3.5 hours live on TNT!”

Khan continued, “AEW’s on the 1 yard line at the most important time in our history, join us TOMORROW for All Out + AEW Collision 8pm ET/7pm CT + AEW Rampage + All Out Countdown TONIGHT on TNT”