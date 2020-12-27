Braun Strowman took to Instagram earlier tonight and reacted to the passing of his former Wyatt Family partner, Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper)

“I’m at a loss for words!!!! #RestWellBrother,” Strowman wrote on his personal Instagram account.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan also paid tribute to Lee on social media.

“I’m devastated by the loss of Jon Huber, known to fans as Mr. Brodie Lee, formerly Luke Harper. Jon was a great man. His family came first, his loving wife Amanda & their sons Brodie + Nolan. He loved wrestling & was great at it, he loved you fans. Please keep him in your hearts,” Khan tweeted.

As noted before, Lee’s wife revealed that he passed away due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. He was 41. You can click here for the statements from Lee’s wife and AEW.

You can see the full posts from Khan and Strowman below:

