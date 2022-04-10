AEW president Tony Khan and legendary commentator Jim Ross were both in attendance for last night’s UFC 273 pay-per-view from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Ross posted a photo of the two on his personal Facebook page, which you can see below.

Create A Pro NY has announced that AEW star Max Caster will be returning to the promotion for their May 14th Grandest Stage event in Melville New York. Full details can be found below.