AEW President Tony Khan and TBS have touted this week’s AEW Dynamite ratings.

As noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode drew 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 key demo rating. Viewership was up 9.61% from last week’s House of The Dragon edition of Dynamite, while the key demo rating was up 13.33% from last week. Dynamite ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.34 key demo rating, which was up from last week’s #2 ranking. You can click here for our full Dynamite ratings report for this week.

In an update, Khan took to Twitter and thanked the fans for this week’s ratings success.

“Thanks to you #AEWDynamite was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable #1 both M18-49 + F18-49, biggest total audience since February, 13 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2! @ClaudioCSRO vs @dustinrhodes for the ROH World Title + exclusive @CMPunk backstage footage on #AEWRampage TONIGHT,” Khan wrote, also plugging tonight’s AEW Rampage episode.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.49% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 29.16% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was the CM Punk Dynamite debut.

Khan wasn’t the only one bragging about this week’s numbers as TBS issued the following press release to tout Wednesday’s Dynamite ratings:



TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite” Ranks #1 on Cable on Wednesday



TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” was the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.



TBS Highlights

AEW: Dynamite



444K P18-49 (0.68 Rtg) / 507K P25-54 (0.79 Rtg) / 1049K P2+ (0.57 Rtg)



* Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49

* +15% among P18-49 and +10% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode



Wednesday’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Cleveland and featured AEW World Champion CM Punk facing AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley to unify the Championship, Death Triangle facing Will Ospreay and Aussie Open in the AEW World Trios Championship semi-final, AEW’s first ever Father vs. Son Match with Billy Gunn battling Colten Gunn, Dax Harwood taking on Jay Lethal, Dr. Britt Baker DMD going one-on-one with KiLynn King, and an intense face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Garcia and Lionheart Chris Jericho escalating with the American Dragon Bryan Danielson.



Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is headlined by Jon Moxley, CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, FTR, Jungle Boy, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, Sammy Guevara, Matt Hardy, Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, Wardlow, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Athena, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Luchasaurus, Lance Archer, Keith Lee and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television.



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full tweet from Khan:

Thanks to you #AEWDynamite was Wednesday’s #1 show on cable

#1 both M18-49 + F18-49,

biggest total audience since February,

13 straight Wednesdays in cable’s top 2!@ClaudioCSRO vs @dustinrhodes for the ROH World Title + exclusive @CMPunk backstage footage

on #AEWRampage TONIGHT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 26, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.