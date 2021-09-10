TNT issued a press release this evening touting the success of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

As noted, the post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was the second-best audience and the second-best key demo rating in show history, behind the very first Dynamite episode on October 2, 2019, which drew 1.409 million viewers with a 0.68 key demo rating. You can click here for the full ratings report, with details on how Dynamite topped WWE RAW in the key demo this week.

TNT touted how Dynamite has ranked #1 on the Cable Top 150 for three straight weeks now. They also mentioned how viewership was up 26% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 40% from the previous week for the All Out go-home show.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan also commented on this week’s ratings success. He noted that AEW is setting new records for TV, pay-per-view, live attendance and merchandise.

“Thank you to all of you amazing wrestling fans who made #AEWDynamite the #1 show on cable Wednesday for the 3rd straight week + were part of our biggest viewership since our debut! We’re setting new records for tv, ppv, live attendance + merchandise, all thanks to you great fans!,” Khan tweeted.

You can read TNT’s full press release below, along with Khan’s tweet:

TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program for Three Straight Weeks “AEW: Dynamite” on TNT drew in its largest audience last night in P18-49 since launch, making it Wednesday’s #1 cable program for the third straight week. See highlights below: “AEW: Dynamite” – Week 101 – Wed 8p-10p 681K P18-49 / 183K P18-34 / 1.3M P2+ – Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49 for the third week in a row

– Best P18-49 and total viewer performance for “AEW: Dynamite” since the series premiere

– +40% vs. prior week in P18-49 and +26% in total viewers Last night’s episode saw the fallout from Sunday’s incredible “AEW All Out” PPV and was the “AEW: Dynamite” debut of both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. The legendary Minoru Suzuki challenged Cincinnati hometown hero Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes from the Nightmare Family sought revenge on Malakai Black, and ALL OUT Casino Battle Royale winner Ruby Soho made her first “AEW: Dynamite” appearance against Jamie Hayter. Also, CM Punk addressed his historic return to the ring – defeating Darby Allin at ALL OUT. Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Sting, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros., and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

