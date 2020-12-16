For a second week in a row, AEW President Tony Khan and announcer Tony Schiavone made an appearance on Impact Wrestling TV to do another “paid ad.”
The segment on Tuesday’s show saw Khan make passive-aggressively taking shots at Impact while Schiavone was much less passive.
Khan mentioned that he’s helping fund Impact with the ads and reminds people how he could stop Omega from appearing but isn’t.
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/esTuLD4FsC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 16, 2020