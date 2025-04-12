The lineup for this week’s AEW Collision continues to take shape.

On Friday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a late addition to the advertised lineup for the aforementioned weekly Saturday night AEW on TNT and MAX prime time program.

Now confirmed for the April 12 episode from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts is Megan Bayne in one-on-one action. Her opponent has yet to be announced.

Also scheduled for the 4/12 show in Springfield is an appearance by FTR, Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King in an Owen Hart Cup men’s match, as well as a pair of Owen Hart Cup women’s matches, with Athena vs. Harley Cameron and Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz.

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Springfield, MA.