The lineup for this Saturday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Wednesday morning to confirm the addition of a new 2 out of 3 Falls match for the highly-anticipated AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 show this coming weekend.

Following an eventful AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show in Spokane, WA., the boss-man of AEW announced Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a 2 out of 3 Falls match for the PPV event on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

“After a savage attack by The New LFI on AEW Dynamite, a red hot rivalry will erupt on the ppv stage with new stakes as Hologram fights Beast Mortos 2 Out Of 3 Falls this SATURDAY,” Khan wrote via X.