AAA star Laredo Kid is set to make his AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday.

Tony Khan has announced that Laredo Kid will team with The Lucha Brothers to face AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler on this week’s Dynamite show in a Trios match.

Khan noted that Laredo Kid is being brought in while PAC recovers from his ankle injury suffered at Revolution. PAC and Rey Fenix are scheduled to challenge The Young Bucks for the titles once he is cleared.

Khan wrote, “Nearly 2 years after his @AEW debut in a classic match at #FyterFest 2019, @Laredokidpro1 will return for his #AEWDynamite debut this Wednesday LIVE on TNT, reuniting with the Lucha Brothers @ReyFenixMx & @PENTAELZEROM to battle World Tag Team Champions @youngbucks & @BranCutler!”

He continued in a follow-up tweet, “With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match!”

Laredo Kid previously made his AEW debut at Fyter Fest in June 2019, teaming with Fenix and Penta El Zero M for a loss to The Young Bucks and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. This will be his return match for the company.

You can see Khan’s full tweets below, along with the updated Dynamite line-up for tomorrow:

* Darby Allin defends the TNT Title against John Silver

* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti

* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. Dante Martin and The Varsity Blonds

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal in a non-title match. Sydal earns a future title shot if he can win

* Laredo Kid and The Lucha Brothers vs. Brandon Cutler and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

