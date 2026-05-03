An unfortunate injury has forced a change to an upcoming ROH title opportunity.

Ahead of the May 2 episode of AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced that Persephone has been sidelined after being affected by the mist from Julia Hart during Collision Playoff Palooza.

Khan confirmed that Persephone is now out of action indefinitely.

“She is out indefinitely,” Khan stated.

The timing is especially unfortunate, as Persephone had been scheduled to compete in the Survival of the Fittest match at ROH Supercard of Honor on May 15, where the ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line.

With her now unable to compete, a replacement will be determined in the coming days.

“Zayda Steel will face Hyan to determine who will replace her,” Khan added.

Persephone, who has been working as a dual representative for AEW and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, last competed at Collision Playoff Palooza, where she teamed with Alex Windsor in a losing effort against Hart and reigning Thekla.

A tough break at a crucial moment.