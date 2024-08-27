Tony Khan has announced a big “All Star 8 Man Tag” match for this week’s post-All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite.

And he’s excited for it.

The AEW President surfaced on social media on Tuesday to announce the addition of an “All Star 8 Man Tag” match for the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois that will feature Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith and Roderick Strong squaring off against HOOK, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Kyle O’Reilly.

In a follow-up post on his X account, Khan replied to the announcement and wrote, “Sometimes you just have to trust me. I expect this match to rock AEW Dynamite on TBS.”

Also scheduled for the 8/28 AEW on TBS prime time program this week is an announcement from AEW Champion Bryan Danielson that Khan “promises we won’t want to miss,” Ricochet’s Dynamite debut against Kyle Fletcher, and Jamie Hayter’s Dynamite return against Harley Cameron.

