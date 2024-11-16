The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the main event for the November 20 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

Now confirmed for the 11/20 AEW Dynamite show is an All-Star 8-Man Tag match, with Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer & Brian Cage.

Previously announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite is Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, as well as Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli.

AEW Dynamite is scheduled to emanate from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania next Wednesday, November 20, 2024, airing live at 8/7c on TBS.

