The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into the post-AEW All Out: Toronto episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to make an announcement regarding the show.

Don’t worry, this isn’t THE “Important Announcement” that he is advertised to make during the 9/24 broadcast itself.

On Tuesday afternoon, the All Elite Wrestling boss-man hopped on X to announce Kris Statlander will make her first defense of her newly won AEW Women’s World Championship on Wednesday, when she squares off against the returning Mina Shirakawa.

Also advertised for the 9/24 AEW on TBS prime time program is the aforementioned Tony Khan “Important Announcement”, as well as the expected return of Orange Cassidy, and the six-man tag-team match with Don Callis Family members Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero taking on Mark Briscoe, Hologram and their mystery partner.

Make sure to join us here on Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.