All Elite Wrestling continued the slow rollout of matches and segments for this Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c from Cedar Rapids, Iowa throughout the day on Friday.

In addition to previous announcements, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on X on Friday evening to confirm the addition of Jay White vs. Shane Taylor for the October 26 episode of the two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT program.

Previously announced for the 10/26 show is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI, Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade, as well as Wheeler Yuta in a sit-down interview with Nigel McGuinness.

