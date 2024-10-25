The AEW Collision announcements keep coming.
All Elite Wrestling continued the slow rollout of matches and segments for this Saturday night’s live episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c from Cedar Rapids, Iowa throughout the day on Friday.
In addition to previous announcements, AEW President Tony Khan hopped on X on Friday evening to confirm the addition of Jay White vs. Shane Taylor for the October 26 episode of the two-hour Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT program.
Previously announced for the 10/26 show is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI, Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade, as well as Wheeler Yuta in a sit-down interview with Nigel McGuinness.
Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.
TOMORROW, 10/26
Cedar Rapids, IA@TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@JayWhiteNZ vs @shane216taylor
Furious from unfinished business with Hangman Page, Jay White is looking for a fight, and his open contract has been signed by Shane Taylor for TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/bkVBKq21Rz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 25, 2024