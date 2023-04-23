Bandido’s AEW return match is now official, and he will be receiving a title shot.

As noted earlier, Bandido has been out of action to visa issues, but it was reported this week that he finally received his new United States visa and passport, and would be returning soon.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Bandido will return to AEW on Wednesday’s live Dynamite. He will challenge AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

“This Wednesday, 4/26 Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT AEW International Title @orangecassidy vs @bandidowrestler Orange Cassidy has won 19 straight title defenses, but standing in the way of 20 is the highly anticipated return of Bandido THIS WEDNESDAY!,” Khan wrote.

Cassidy has defended his title 19 times since becoming champion by defeating PAC on the October 12 Dynamite. He most recently retained over Dralistico at AEW Battle of The Belts VI on April 7, over Buddy Matthews on the April 12 Dynamite, and over Gabriel Kidd at NJPW Collision In Philadelphia on April 16.

Bandido’s last AEW match was the loss to Bryan Danielson on the January 18 Dynamite. He worked two AAA Rey De Reyes matches on February 5 in Mexico, then took a loss to Gringo Loco at GCW Eye For An Eye on March 17. Khan has said Bandido will likely work for AEW and ROH.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

This Wednesday, 4/26

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

