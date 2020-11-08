During the post media scum with Tony Khan, he brought up the topic of future video games for AEW. He brings up a possible General Manager game, which was hinted at late last month when they trademarked “Elite General Manager” and “AEW Games.”

“I can’t say too much. We’re making multiple games. We’re working on more than one game in AEW games and we’re going to cater to multiple platforms. We’re going to cater to different kinds of games and different interests. I think we’ll put a title out, a console game that’s best in class for a console game. We’re really excited about it. We have some big surprises to come in 2020. I just can’t say enough, but there’s still time in 2020. The show was great but there is still a lot left this year. That can impact our video game plans and also, we’re going to put something out for those people, like myself, that love putting wrestling cards up together and love to be in the position that I am which is the general manager of AEW. That’ll be fun. There’s going to be a few different titles and then I don’t think we’re going to stop anywhere either. I think we’re going to expand here at AEW Games because it’s a great chance to introduce gaming fans to AEW and introduce AEW to gaming fans, expand and build a business. There’s a lot to come from there.”

He addresses criticisms he received going into Full Gear with the storyline involving Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero, and Hikaru Shida. He says the miscommunication happened when he didn’t take into consideration that AEW Dark gets a smaller audience than Dynamite, and concedes that he dropped the ball. He mentions that the reason the storyline played out the way it did is because Vickie was not able to attend a series of shows.

“I understand what people are saying about the division. I should have probably done better to put some of Nyla’s story when she said she wasn’t going to wrestle again and Vickie said she was going to wrestle again until they got the title shot. I should have used that on Dynamite more. I watch Dark very closely and work on Dark very closely and book Dark, so I’m obviously watching Dark, but I forget sometimes that there’s about half the audience watches Dark for us, typically. “I probably should have put that on and then, to be honest, the time in the real world, Vickie was not able to come those weeks, not because she was sick, but because it was a conflict that she always had. So I gave her that time off and I probably should have made it clear… There’s a lot to putting the shows together.”

In addition to Revolution returning in February, Khan says they have several big shows coming up in December and January, including a beach themed show.

“There’s going to be Beach Break in January. In December, we’ve got some huge events coming up also. Dynamites, the ones coming up, will be huge too. I think in December we’ll see some of the biggest shows we’ve done. I think, in January, Beach Break will be a great event.

(Transcription credit: Fightful.com)