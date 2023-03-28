AEW President Tony Khan has announced a big Careers vs. Titles match for the April 5 Dynamite from Long Island, NY.

Khan has just announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns will defend against FTR on April 5 in Long Island. FTR must leave AEW if they can’t win the titles.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared on the March 23 Dynamite to issue the challenge, vowing to leave AEW if they can’t defeat The Gunns for the straps. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn accepted the challenge then, and now Khan has confirmed the match. There’s been a lot of speculation on FTR’s future as their AEW contracts were expected to expire in April. Harwood recently said he and Wheeler have made a decision and an announcement would be coming.

Below is the updated card for the April 5 AEW Dynamite from the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, along with Khan’s full tweet:

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles

Next Wednesday, 4/5@UBSArena NY

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team Championship

Titles vs AEW Careers The Gunns vs FTR Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don't win the belts pic.twitter.com/wIFUrkLxzH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.