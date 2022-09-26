Top international star Bandido will make his AEW Dynamite debut this week.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Bandido will challenge new ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Wednesay’s Dynamite from Philadelphia.

“Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live this week in Philadelphia, PA @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT #ROH World Championship Chris Jericho vs Bandido,” Khan wrote. “Newly crowned @ringofhonor World Champion @IAmJericho will defend the title on TBS Wednesday vs former ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler!”

As seen in the Twitter exchange below, Ian Riccaboni will return to commentary for this match. Riccaboni has done some AEW commentary during certain ROH matches since Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year.

Jericho captured the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli on last week’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Bandido became ROH World Champion by defeating Rush on July 11, 2021 at the Best In The World pay-per-view, and held the strap for 152 days. He was forced to relinquish the title due to testing positive for COVID-19, which meant he had to miss the Final Battle pay-per-view on December 11 of that year, which was the final ROH event before the promotion went on a hiatus. Jonathan Gresham, who was set to face Bandido at the pay-per-view, ended up winning the vacant title by defeating Jay Lethal at Final Battle. Bandido still had the ROH World Title belt, while Gresham had the original ROH World Title belt. Gresham defeated Bandido to become the Undisputed ROH World Champion at Supercard of Honor XV this past April, which was Khan’s first ROH pay-per-view. Gresham was champion until losing to Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also feature The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrating last week’s big title win.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido

Hi @TonyKhan! Don't mean to air out business in public but I, uh, live in nearby, beautiful Allentown, PA and would really enjoy being apart of the team for this tremendous match. I know Bandido and The Ocho™️ well. You don't get the business if you don't ask for it, so…❤️ https://t.co/cMO7hJVEtE — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 26, 2022

Makes good sense, @IanRiccaboni. See you in Philly on Wednesday Night at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork for the #ROH World Championship Match:@IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler! Thank you Ian, and thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! https://t.co/RMTfZYmhvD — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.