The 2025 AEW Continental Classic is kicking off this week.

In style.

As noted, All Elite Wrestling held their annual Continental Classic Selection Special on Monday night.

AEW officially locked in the full field for the 2025 AEW Continental Classic, and the stage is now set for this year’s round-robin tournament to get underway, as the annual competition kicks off on the November 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, with all league action running through December before wrapping up at AEW Worlds End.

Both league finals and the tournament final, which will determine the next AEW Continental Champion, are scheduled for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

Starting off the tournament action on this week’s Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday night from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee, are current AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada squaring off against former TNT Champion and fellow member of The Don Callis Family, Kyle Fletcher.

“The 2025 AEW Continental Classic will begin in the Gold League with the reigning champion + 2024 C2 winner Kazuchika Okada vs his friend, 2024 Blue League winner + former TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher,” Khan wrote via X on Tuesday evening. “Rainmaker vs Protostar on Thanksgiving Eve. Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite TOMORROW!”

Later announced for the 11/26 AEW Dynamite in Nashville in C2 tourney action is Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli in Blue League action in a battle of fellow members of The Death Riders, as well as Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight in Gold League action.

