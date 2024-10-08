Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will not be competing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special as originally planned.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared in a special video message shared via social media on Tuesday ahead of the special show, which begins at 9/8c, to announce that due to illness, Baker will be missing tonight’s show.

In her place will be a four-way bout, with Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Nyla Rose.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday results coverage.

Tony Khan announced on his Tik Tok that Britt Baker is not going to be able to wrestle Willow Nightingale due to feeling ill. So tonight on Dynamite it will be a four way WILLOW VS SARAYA VS NYLA ROSE VS JAMIE HAYTER. pic.twitter.com/sb8vzvvvJf — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 8, 2024