The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is starting to take shape.

On Tuesday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the first official match for the post-AEW All In: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, AEW Dynamite will feature a big trios main event, with new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs joining forces to take on The Death Riders trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

