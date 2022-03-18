After much speculation and social media beef between the two teams, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes has been announced.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan, who is the new owner of ROH, took to Twitter today and announced FTR vs. The Briscoes for ROH’s Supercard of Honor event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. The ROH World Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

“2 weeks from tonight, @ringofhonor Supercard of Honor ROH World Tag Team Champions BRISCOES @jaybriscoe84 + @SussexCoChicken vs @LuchaLibreAAA Tag Team Champions FTR @DaxFTR + @CashWheelerFTR Friday April 1, 2022, Dallas Metroplex tickets @ http://rohtix.com, on @FiteTV PPV,” Khan wrote.

The Briscoes, who also currently hold the House of Glory Tag Team Titles, will face The Good Brothers at Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event later that same night. The brothers have not responded to the announcement as of this writing, but you can see a new promo from FTR below, along with Khan’s tweet.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place on Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Winner Take All Match for the Undisputed ROH World Title

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Ninja Mack vs. TBA

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.