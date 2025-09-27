The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision continues to take shape.

Heading into the weekly two-hour primetime Saturday night program on September 27, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to announce a big addition to the advertised lineup.

Now confirmed for the 9/27 AEW Collision show from the Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia is a trios main event with The Death Riders team of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia taking on Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard.

Previously announced for Saturday night’s installment of AEW Collision, which airs at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max, is Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Championship, HOOK & Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith, Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, as well as Anthony Bowens & Max Caster vs. Swirl (Lee Johnson & Blake Christian).

