A birthday celebration for “-1” Brodie Lee Jr. will be held at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping in Jacksonville.

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced today that there will be the “world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party” for Brodie Jr. this Wednesday. The celebration will air on Dynamite.

“Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required!,” Khan wrote.

It was previously announced that a match would be held to celebrate Brodie’s birthday – Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico.

Amanda Huber noted on Instagram that Brodie Jr. turned 9 years old on Sunday.

Below is Khan’s full tweet along with the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite on TNT:

* Jon Moxley returns to action

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara

* Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Penelope Ford

* Miro gives an update on his butler Chuck Taylor

* Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon

* Birthday celebration for Brodie Lee Jr. with Hangman Page, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Colt Cabana vs. Luther, Serpentico, Jack Evans and Angelico

Join us Wednesday in Jacksonville for #AEWDynamite to honor Brodie Lee Jr. at the world’s biggest outdoor socially-distanced birthday party! Sing Happy Birthday + celebrate -1 together with cake & candles on @TNTdrama + international tv! Per Dark Order dress code, masks required! pic.twitter.com/qRmwlc2sNk — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.