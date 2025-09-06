“The American Dragon” is back.

For good!

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Saturday morning to announce the news that Bryan Danielson is returning to AEW in a new full-time role.

The pro wrestling legend and former AEW World Champion will lend his vocals to AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night, as Bryan Danielson has officially joined the AEW Dynamite commentary team.

“Starting this Wednesday, Bryan Danielson ‘The American Dragon’ will join the Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite commentary team full-time,” Khan wrote via X. “Welcome back Bryan on Dynamite this Wednesday Night!”

Khan continued, “Plus, see you on TNT and/or HBO Max at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Saturday Night AEW Collision TONIGHT!!”