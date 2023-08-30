AEW President Tony Khan took to X (Twitter) to announce some major changes to tonight’s Dynamite in Chicago. Khan writes the following:

Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, + Hurricane Idalia affecting flights, I’ve changed some plans for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! Coming off All In, @AEW’s greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever, expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!

One of the added matches is TBS Champion Kris Statlander teaming with Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker to face Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Marina Shafir in a trios tag. Khan has also added Jon Moxley in a singles-matchup against Komander.

Also announced…Eddie Kingston will be defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Wheeler Yuta.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S DYNAMITE:

* New ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole will speak

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against Penta El Zero Miedo, with the winner defending against Jon Moxley at All Out

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Jon Moxley vs. Komander

* Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker & TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir