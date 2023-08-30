AEW President Tony Khan took to X (Twitter) to announce some major changes to tonight’s Dynamite in Chicago. Khan writes the following:
Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, + Hurricane Idalia affecting flights, I’ve changed some plans for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! Coming off All In, @AEW’s greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever, expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!
One of the added matches is TBS Champion Kris Statlander teaming with Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker to face Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and Marina Shafir in a trios tag. Khan has also added Jon Moxley in a singles-matchup against Komander.
Also announced…Eddie Kingston will be defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship against Wheeler Yuta.
Due to minor illnesses to big talent traveling this week, +
Hurricane Idalia affecting flights,
I've changed some plans for #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!
Coming off All In, @AEW's greatest night + the most tickets sold for any wrestling show ever,
expect a great Dynamite TONIGHT on TBS!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2023
TONIGHT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Champion @callmekrisstat + @RealBrittBaker + @shidahikaru vs@NylaRoseBeast @MarinaShafir @EmiSakura_gtmv
In trios action on Dynamite
Statlander, Dr Baker & Shida fight
Sakura, Shafir & Nyla Rose
TONIGHT on TBS pic.twitter.com/xTKMeOKB1J
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2023
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@JonMoxley vs @KomandercrMX
Before his All Out International Title shot Sunday vs the winner of tonight's @OrangeCassidy/ @PENTAELZEROM title bout,
Mox will fight Komander, who aims to avenge his fallen friend Fenix TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/dBvIKf4DTD
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2023
TONIGHT@NOW_Arena Hoffman Estates, IL
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS
NJPW Strong Openweight Title
Eddie Kingston vs @WheelerYuta
After Sunday's wild @WembleyStadium Stampede at #AEWAllIn London#EddieKingston will defend his title vs BCC's Wheeler Yuta TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/EpFx0zV7We
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S DYNAMITE:
* New ROH World Tag Team Champion Adam Cole will speak
* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against Penta El Zero Miedo, with the winner defending against Jon Moxley at All Out
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Jon Moxley vs. Komander
* Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker & TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose &