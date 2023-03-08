AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce two matches for Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Khan revealed that Ruby Soho and Skye Blue will lock up for the first time ever.

“After a shocking change in attitude at Revolution, @realrubysoho will go 1-on-1 for the first time ever vs red hot homegrown star @Skyebyee, coming off 3 straight wins in the past week on ROH, Elevation + Dark, TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS.

Khan pointed to how Soho turned and aligned herself with Saraya and Toni Storm after the Triple Threat at Revolution, which saw AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter retain over Soho and Saraya. After Hayter pinned Soho to win, Storm and Saraya attacked Hayter and Britt Baker while Soho watched. Soho eventually made the save for Baker and Hayter, but then attacked them and stood with Storm and Hayter.

Skye has worked almost 75 matches since starting with AEW in 2021. Her last 10 singles matches went like this – a loss to Tay Melo on the November 22 Dark episode; a loss to Baker on the December 16 Rampage episode; a win over Renee Michelle on the January 31 Dark episode; a loss to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at Battle of The Belts V on January 6; a win over Zoe Dubois on the January 23 Elevation episode; a win over Dream Girl Ellie on the February 28 Dark episode; a loss to Saraya on the February 22 Dynamite; a win over Leila Grey on this week’s Elevation episode; a win over Myle on this week’s Dark episode; and a win over Queen Aminata at the February 26 Dark tapings (hasn’t aired). Khan also mentioned how Skye and Madison Rayne defeated The Renegade Twins on last week’s ROH TV episode.

Khan also announced AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society for the six-man bout.

“After an amazing Revolution ppv, Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite returns to TBS TOMORROW! $300,000 3 Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale winners @TopFlight612/@ARealFoxx aim for another big payday vs @IAmJericho/@GarciaWrestling/@sammyguevara TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT, LIVE on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

The winners of this match will move one step closer to a shot at the AEW World Trios. Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view saw The House of Black capture the titles from The Elite.

This will be the 6th Trios Match for Fox, Darius Martin and Dante Martin. They debuted as a trio with a loss to then-AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle on the November 16 Dynamite, but then came back on the December 23 Holiday Bash edition of Rampage to win the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale over 7 other teams. Fox and Top Flight defeated The WingMen on the January 31 Dark episode, but then lost their next two matches as a group – a title shot at then-AEW World Trios Champions The Elite on the February 8 Championship Fight Night edition of Dynamite, and another title shot from The Elite on the February 17 Slam Drunk edition of Rampage.

Now Fox and Top Flight are in the hunt for the titles with The House of Black as champions. Jericho, Garcia and Guevara have worked some multi-man matches together, but this will be their first Trios Match.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, along with Khan’s tweets:

* Fallout from AEW Revolution

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner Powerhouse Hobbs

* Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

* AR Fox and Top Flight vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara of The Jericho Appreciation Society

