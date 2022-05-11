Danhausen will finally make his AEW in-ring debut during this week’s Dynamite episode.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Danhausen vs. Tony Nese for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY.

“The much-anticipated in-ring debut of the very nice/very evil @DanhausenAD is set for TOMORROW vs #PremierAthlete @TonyNese LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Will Nese be a hometown hero on Long Island, or will Danhausen curse him? Don’t miss Dynamite on @TBSNetwork tomorrow @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!,” Khan wrote.

Danhausen responded to Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Danhausen will decimate his foes on #AEWDynamite live tomorrow night. Thank you Mr. Tony Elite. You are free from curses.”

Nese also responded to Khan’s announcement and wrote, “Stop humoring this clown! Trust me, I will be a hero to way more than just Long Island.”

Danhausen signed with AEW back in January, and has made several non-wrestling appearances on Dynamite and Rampage since then. He’s currently working a storyline with Hook, where Hook keeps turning down his request for friendship. Last week’s Rampage saw Hook deny Danhausen’s request to align and team up, while Mark Sterling hyped Nese up to challenge Danhausen to a match.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, which will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Danhausen makes in-ring debut vs. Tony Nese

* Jericho Appreciation Society victory speech

* MJF vs. Wardlow contract signing and stipulation reveal

* CM Punk vs. John Silver

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defends against AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Opening Round: Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Adam Cole vs. AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood

* The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Opening Round: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

