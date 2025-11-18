A big announcement regarding this week’s AEW programming was made on Tuesday morning.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to officially announce the addition of a ‘Double Jeopardy Match’ with AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and CMLL World Trios Champion Mascara Dorada.

“Double Jeopardy,” he wrote via X. “Kazuchika Okada vs Mascara Dorada THIS WEDNESDAY!”

Khan’s announcement continued, “If Okada wins, The Don Callis Family get a future shot at SkyTeam’s CMLL World Trios Title! If Dorada wins, he gets a future shot at the AEW Unified Title!”

AEW will feature a special live three-hour block of programming on Wednesday, combining live back-to-back episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision starting at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the November 19 combined AEW Dynamite and Collision show from Boston, Massachusetts:

* Kenny Omega to return

* Hangman Adam Page vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Unification match – Mercedes Mone (Interim) vs. Red Velvet (c)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay)

* AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship First Round match – Alex Windsor & Riho vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa

* AEW Unified Championship vs. CMLL World Trios Championship Double Jeopardy match – Kazuchika Okada (AEW Unified) vs. Mascara Dorada (CMLL World Trios)

