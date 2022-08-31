Eddie Kingston has been announced for the AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-show.

Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara was previously in the works for All Out, but the match was nixed from plans after a backstage incident between the two, which led to Kingston’s two-week suspension that is no longer active. You can click here for full details on what led to the incident, what happened backstage, Kingston’s initial comments, and more. You can also click here for the full statement issued by Guevara on the matter.

In an update, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the All Out Zero Hour Pre-show on Sunday. Khan noted that the Zero Hour pre-show will be loaded, but as of this writing the only match announced is KIngston vs. Ishii.

“For the 1st time since 2018 #ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv! See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

He then added in a follow-up tweet, “At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at 7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed on Sunday 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision, THIS Sunday @AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2”

Kingston vs. Ishii at AEW All Out will be a rematch from the NJPW Capital Collision event that took place back on May 14. Ishii won that bout, which went more than 15 minutes. There is no word yet on if Guevara and Tay Melo will be announced for the All Out card.

AEW is apparently now billing their pre-shows as Zero Hour, which is the name ROH has used for some time. The original All In event in 2018 used Zero Hour, while MLW has also used the name in the past. The one-hour All Out pre-show will air this Sunday at 7pm ET, for free on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The 2022 AEW All Out pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday, September 4 from the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. AEW will be announcing more matches soon, but below is the updated card:

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

TBA vs. TBA

Winner to receive a future title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

For the 1st time since 2018#ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don’t miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday

ALL OUT: Zero Hour @ 7pm ET/6pm CT ahead of the ppv! See you TOMORROW for what will be a great go home #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/2j4eBY15KE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022

At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT

FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed

on Sunday

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,

THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 pic.twitter.com/yU9UNVAMg3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022

