AEW has announced a match for the episode of AEW Dynamite scheduled the week after next week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite themed show.
During the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Penelope Ford crashed a backstage interview with Jamie Hayter, which led to a pull-apart brawl between the two AEW women’s contenders.
Prior to the brawl, Hayter issued a challenge to Ford for a match at the AEW Dynamite show scheduled for November 6.
Tony Khan would later confirm the Hayter-Ford bout for the 11/6 show.
In 2 weeks, Wed. 11/6
Manchester, NH
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@thePenelopeFord vs @jmehytr
After 2 years out, Penelope Ford is back in AEW, with her sights set on Jamie Hayter!
In 2 weeks on TBS she will get her wish:
Penelope vs Hayter
Wednesday, 11/6! pic.twitter.com/wNmvILJDC4
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 24, 2024
Penelope Ford and Jamie Hayter both know what it means to come back from devastating injury, and now Penelope has targeted Hayter to unleash ALL the frustration on!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@jmehytr | @thePenelopeFord pic.twitter.com/N6NN1iO0gh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2024