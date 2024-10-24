AEW has announced a match for the episode of AEW Dynamite scheduled the week after next week’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite themed show.

During the October 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Penelope Ford crashed a backstage interview with Jamie Hayter, which led to a pull-apart brawl between the two AEW women’s contenders.

Prior to the brawl, Hayter issued a challenge to Ford for a match at the AEW Dynamite show scheduled for November 6.

Tony Khan would later confirm the Hayter-Ford bout for the 11/6 show.

In 2 weeks, Wed. 11/6

Manchester, NH

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@thePenelopeFord vs @jmehytr After 2 years out, Penelope Ford is back in AEW, with her sights set on Jamie Hayter! In 2 weeks on TBS she will get her wish:

Penelope vs Hayter

Wednesday, 11/6! pic.twitter.com/wNmvILJDC4 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 24, 2024