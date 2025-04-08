The fallout from AEW Dynasty 2025 continues on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the post-Dynasty episode of AEW Dynamite on April 9 in Baltimore, Maryland, a new women’s match has been announced for the show.

AEW President Tony Khan announced for the first time ever Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup match, with “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary for the 4/9 episode of the weekly AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program.

