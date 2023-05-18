AEW President Tony Khan has more information on the company’s new program, Collision.

It was revealed earlier today at the Warner Bros. Upfronts that AEW will be bringing pro wrestling to Saturday nights with Collision, which is set to premiere on June 17th. In a new statement on this evening’s Dynamite, Khan has revealed that the location for the debut show will be revealed next week.

Khan has also released the schedule for Collision’s first tour. The announced locations are:

Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Thursday, June 29 (Special Taping) – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Center in Regina, SK. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca.

Saturday, July 15 – Calgary Stampede – Saddledome in Calgary, AB. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.ca

Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

One name who was absent from today’s WBD Upfronts was CM Punk. This is due to Punk reportedly having new issues with the promotion, which you can read about here.