The lineup for the upcoming Ring Of Honor and CMLL co-promoted event continues to take shape, as new matches have been announced for ROH x CMLL: Global Wars 2025.

In a champion versus icon battle, reigning ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will step into the squared circle with Lucha Libre legend Blue Panther at the upcoming special event.

“After both men were victorious at DEAN~!2 to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty will fight vs icon Blue Panther in Arena México Wednesday,” wrote AEW President Tony Khan on X.

Also announced is ROH Women’s World Champion Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Thunder Rosa & Persephone in women’s tag-team action.

“After Thunder’s altercation with The Fallen Goddess, La Mera Mera will team with Persephone vs ROH Women’s World Champion Athena + Billie Starkz,” Khan wrote.

ROH x CMLL: Global Wars is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, live from Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be held the same day as the AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event.

This Wednesday 6/18@CMLL_OFICIAL/@ringofhonor

Global Wars Arena México@AthenaPalmer_FG/@BillieStarkz

vs

Persephone/@thunderrosa22 After Thunder’s altercation with The Fallen Goddess, La Mera Mera will team with Persephone vs ROH Women’s World Champion Athena + Billie Starkz! pic.twitter.com/SEX4laJTtV — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2025