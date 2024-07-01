AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 was big business.

At the post-show press conference on Sunday, June 30, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the financial success of the co-promoted event, which featured talents from AEW, ROH, NJPW, CMLL and STARDOM.

According to the AEW and ROH boss man, Forbidden Door 2024 drew a live gate of over $1 million, with over 11,000 fans inside the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The exact numbers were never mentioned.

This marks the third consecutive year that Forbidden Door has drawn a gate of one million dollars or better.