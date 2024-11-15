AEW’s “November To Remember” continues on Saturday night.

Ahead of the November 16 episode of AEW Collision, which will be taped tonight, November 14, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a special announcement.

The AEW President announced that a special Guns N’ Roses “November Rain” video will premiere on the 11/16 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program.

“The first ever Guns N’ Roses AEW Full Gear November Rain video will premiere on AEW Collision this Saturday, one week before the Full Gear PPV next Saturday 11/23!”

As noted, AEW acquired a license to use the iconic song for their AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event on November 23.

Make sure to check back here later tonight for complete AEW Collision spoilers for the November 16 episode.

