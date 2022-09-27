Talent and staff are not required to be present for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA due to Hurricane Ian.

Ian picked up strength this week and is now considered to be a major hurricane. The storm strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane as it approached Cuba early Tuesday morning. Ian’s maximum sustained winds increased from 70 mph to 115 mph from Monday at 3am ET through Tuesday at 3am ET, and is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as early as later this evening. The storm is forecast to make landfall in parts of Florida as early as Late Tuesday night, and then continue into other parts of the Southeastern United States through Friday night. Parts of the Florida West Coast may receive storm surges as high as 6-10 feet.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this week and announced that Dynamite attendance for the AEW crew is voluntary due to the storm.

“For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week. Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week,” Khan wrote.

Khan then wrote in a follow-up tweet, “Literally the 1st line says ‘in case you missed our email’ yet I’m getting asked why I’d tweet this instead of sending an email. ‘in case you missed our email’ means we sent one. I still got questions after the email, so clearly people had missed it, so I followed up with a tweet”

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode from Philadelphia, along with Khan’s full tweets:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido

* “Informative video packages” on Bandido and Juice Robinson will air

