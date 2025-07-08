Tony Khan held his usual pre-show media scrum with media members on Tuesday to promote the big back-to-back events he has coming up this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

In addition to AEW ALL IN: Texas on Saturday at Global Life Field in Arlington, TX., the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 pay-per-view will be held on Friday at the eSports Stadium.

While promoting the Ring of Honor special event scheduled for July 11, the AEW and ROH President confirmed an injury to ROH Women’s Television Champion Red Velvet.

“With the injury to Red Velvet, it’s something that I think she’s going to be able to work through, but she’s not going to be able to defend, due to injury, the women’s TV championship at Supercard of Honor,” Khan noted. “I will address that situation.”

As a result of the injury, it was noted that Red Velvet will not be competing this weekend at the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 or AEW ALL IN: Texas shows, and that an interim champion during her absence.

“Because Red Velvet will not be able to compete, I will be having an ROH Women’s TV Title Interim Champion crowned at Supercard of Honor,” Khan announced. “That situation caused some delays in getting the Pure Title tournament started because, frankly, it’s a lot of the same people fighting for the interim TV champion position, who would also be in line for the Pure tournament. I think Red Velvet will be back in a matter of weeks, maybe a few months, tops.”

