There are multiple new championships coming to All Elite Wrestling.

A couple of years ago in 2023, AEW introduced the AEW Continental Championship, which was later combined with the AEW International Championship, a title formerly known as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship and when MJF held it, the AEW American Championship, to become what is currently known as the AEW Unified Championship held by “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.

In recent weeks, AEW has been promoting the launch of an entire new division, complete with new titles, as a tournament recently began to crown the company’s first-ever AEW Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

And now there’s another title being added to the mix.

Just minutes before going live on the air on the November 5 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas, AEW President Tony Khan and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone joined up for a special social media live stream.

During the live stream, the AEW boss-man and legendary pro wrestling announcer informed fans of AEW of a new championship coming soon to the promotion.

The AEW National Championship.

Not much in the way of details were included in the breaking news live stream on 11/5, with the general announcement itself and a plug to tune into AEW Dynamite for more details being the majority of the video.

When AEW Dynamite went live on the air at 8/7c from “The Lone Star State,” the commentators began to mention the soon-to-be newly added AEW National Championship, when the announcement was cut off by The Opps trio of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata.

Joe in particular wanted answers from Schiavone regarding the costume bait-and-switch on last week’s special Halloween ‘Fright Night’ episode of AEW Dynamite. This led to a brawl between The Opps and their opponents for what was announced as an AEW Trios Championship main event for later in the show, Hangman Page, Hook and Eddie Kingston.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the newly introduced AEW National Championship continue to surface.

