Keith Lee has been announced for tonight’s AEW Rampage.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight and announced that Lee will be in singles action, but no opponent was named.

“After a win in a classic #1 contenders match on Dynamite, 1/2 of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions Limitless @RealKeithLee will be in action TONIGHT on a LIVE #AEWRampage coming up SOON on @TNTdrama! Friday Night #AEWRampage Coming up at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT Live TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

While Lee’s partner Swerve Strickland has not been announced to wrestle, Swerve took to Twitter and shared a photo of the same Halloween paint that other AEW stars have tweeted photos in this past week. Swerve teased an appearance tonight.

“TONIGHT on @AEW #RAMPAGE #spookyszn arrives…… [skull emoji] No more warnings,” Swerve wrote with the photos seen below.

This week’s Dynamite saw Lee and Strickland defeat IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a non-title match to become the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, likely for a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

Below is Khan’s full tweet, along with Swerve’s tweet, plus the updated line-up for tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT, which will air live at 10pm ET from the

* Keith Lee will be in action

* Madison Rayne vs. Tay Melo

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Matt Taven

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Matt Menard in a World Title Eliminator Match for a possible future title shot

After a win in a classic #1 contenders match on Dynamite, 1/2 of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions Limitless @RealKeithLee will be in action TONIGHT on a LIVE #AEWRampage coming up SOON on @TNTdrama! Friday Night #AEWRampage

Coming up at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT

Live TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8oiSyqSPfq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.