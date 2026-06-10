A late change has been made to the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

AEW President Tony Khan announced ahead of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster that Sareee has not been medically cleared to compete and will no longer be able to face Skye Blue in the tournament bout as originally scheduled.

The news comes after Sareee recently revealed that her neck was not fully recovered, although she remained hopeful that she would still be able to wrestle. There had also been discussion about Takumi Iroha stepping in if Sareee was unable to compete, as Sareee previously indicated Iroha would be in her corner and potentially take her place.

However, AEW has opted to go in a different direction.

Instead, Maya World has been named Sareee’s replacement in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament match against Skye Blue. The announcement marks a notable return for Maya, who was reportedly offered time away from wrestling following the recent passing of her brother.

Despite the difficult personal circumstances, Maya chose to remain active and requested the opportunity to compete.

As a result, she will now receive a major opportunity on Wednesday night’s Summer Blockbuster special, stepping into one of the tournament’s featured first-round matches on AEW television.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Summer Blockbuster Results 6/10/26 from Cincinnati, OH.