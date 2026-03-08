Blake Christian is officially part of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision in Tucson, Arizona, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Christian has signed with the company and is now “All Elite.”

Christian competed on the show as part of a major $200,000 four-way tag team match, teaming with Lee Johnson as the duo known as The Swirl.

After the show wrapped up, Khan praised the team’s performance and made the announcement on X.

“The Swirl, Vanilla Baby Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, had another excellent showing on Saturday AEW Collision tonight,” Khan wrote via X.

“And now it’s official: Blake Christian is All Elite!”

It’s a notable milestone for Christian, who has appeared regularly for AEW in recent months while also making a name for himself on the independent scene.

Meanwhile, his tag team partner Lee Johnson has technically been part of the AEW roster for years.

Johnson received his own “All Elite” graphic back in February 2021 and has remained listed on the company’s official roster page ever since.

As of now, Johnson is still featured on AEW’s roster page, while Christian’s profile has not yet been added.