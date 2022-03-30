A new match and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan has announced another first-time-ever singles match for tonight’s show – Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson, with William Regal on commentary. This match comes just two days before Yuta challenges ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods at ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

“Ahead of @WheelerYuta challenging for the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard, he’ll go 1-on-1 against former Pure Champion @bryandanielson on Dynamite TONIGHT! Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson + @RealKingRegal on commentary! #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

This will be a return to singles action for Danielson as he and Jon Moxley have been teaming as of late, managed by Regal. We noted earlier that Moxley vs. Jay Lethal has been announced for tonight, but the announcement for that match did not say Regal would be on commentary. Moxley and Danielson defeated Yuta and Chuck Taylor in tag team action at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16, but this will be their first singles bout.

On a related note, Adam Cole took to Twitter and announced that there will be an Undisputed Elite Championship Celebration on tonight’s show, featuring he and reDRagon.

“Tonight will be one to remember [sunglasses face emoji] #AEWDynamite,” Cole wrote.

Cole recently stole the AEW World Title belt from “Hangman” Adam Page, while Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish did the same with the AEW World Tag Team Title belts held by Jurassic Express. Cole and reDRagon will be celebrating their thefts on tonight’s show.

We noted before how Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this morning to announce CM Punk vs. Max Caster for the first time on tonight’s Dynamite. Khan later tweeted about the match and wondered what Caster will say in his rap, and if Punk can shut him up.

“2 of the top orators in pro wrestling today will go one-on-one in the ring when @CMPunk battles @PlatinumMax on Dynamite TONIGHT! What will Caster say in his entrance rap? Can Punk shut Max’s big mouth? CM Punk vs. Max Caster #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC and be sure to join us later on for full coverage. Below is the updated line-up, along with the tweets from Khan and Cole:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta with William Regal on commentary

* Undisputed Elite Championship Celebration – Adam Cole celebrates stolen AEW World Title belt, reDRagon celebrates stolen AEW World Tag Team Title belts

* CM Punk vs. Max Caster

* Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. mystery wrestler who will be signed by AEW on tonight’s show

Ahead of @WheelerYuta challenging for the ROH Pure Championship at Supercard, he’ll go 1-on-1 against former Pure Champion @bryandanielson on Dynamite TONIGHT! Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Danielson

+@RealKingRegal on commentary!

#AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mSqw1UbE4I — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2022

Tonight will be one to remember 😎 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MavowQFv2Y — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 30, 2022

2 of the top orators in pro wrestling today will go one-on-one in the ring when @CMPunk battles @PlatinumMax on Dynamite TONIGHT! What will Caster say in his entrance rap? Can Punk shut Max’s big mouth? CM Punk vs. Max Caster#AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/BEbJZu19K7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 30, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.