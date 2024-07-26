A new singles match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

While at the San Diego Comic Con this week, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced that Orange Cassidy will be going one-on-one against Johnny TV on the July 27 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Previously announced for the 7/27 episode of AEW Collision, which will be immediately followed by AEW Battle of the Belts XI, is the in-ring returns of the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, as they begin their quest to recapture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Saturday night, July 27, for live AEW Collision results coverage.