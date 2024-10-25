A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Late Thursday evening, AEW President Tony Khan announced a big tag-team match as an addition to the current advertised lineup for the October 26 episode of the show.

Now confirmed for the 10/26 show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa is LFI duo RUSH and Dralistico squaring off against the FTR team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Previously announced for Saturday’s Collision in Cedar Rapids is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush in singles action.

