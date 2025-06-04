The lineup for tonight’s four-hour AEW Fyter Fest special event continues to take shape.

Heading into the event at Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado, live at 8/7c on TBS and MAX, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce a new segment.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will appear live during the show this evening.

“We’ll hear from Will Ospreay,” Khan wrote via X. “Last Wednesday, after Will Ospreay tried to bring Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland together before Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley at AEW All In, Will and Swerve came to blows after Dynamite! Will Ospreay responds live TONIGHT!”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Thekla’s AEW debut, The Hurt Syndicate will appear, FTR vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario, Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe, “Timeless” Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart, Rush & Dralistico & Beast Mortos vs. Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Komander, as well as Kenny Omega vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Brody King for the AEW International Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Fyter Fest results coverage.

