A new title match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Tuesday, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and announced a AEW Continental Championship match for Wednesday night’s show.

Scheduled for September 4, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Kazuchika Okada defending his title against Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family.

Previously announced for the 9/4 show is PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy & Kyle O’Reilly, as well as Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship.

