The lineup for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which goes head-to-head against WWE NXT at the 2300 Arena, Tony Khan hopped on X to announce a new title tilt for AEW Full Gear 2024.

“TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend the title vs former champ Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear,” Khan wrote. “The CEO + Stat are both here at AEW Dynamite TONIGHT before the title fight at Full Gear!”

