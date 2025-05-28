A title tilt has just been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the post-AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program, which emanates from El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX. tonight, starting at 8/7c, the AEW President has confirmed a championship clash.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media just over an hour before this week’s show began to officially announce the addition of Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Gabe Kidd, Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir teaming up to take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale in Trios action, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Harley Cameron & Anna Jay in a No Disqualification match, as well as Brody King vs. Josh Alexander in a qualifying match for the AEW Fyter Fest four-way title tilt for Kenny Omega’s AEW International Championship.

Additionally, we will hear from 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winners Hangman Page and Mercedes Mone, as well as AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

